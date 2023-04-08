LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Greenfield-Central at Lapel, 10 a.m.

Monroe Central at Alexandria, 10 a.m.

Anderson at Hamilton Heights, 11 a.m.

Delphi at Madison-Grant, 11 a.m.

Tri-Central at Elwood, 11 a.m.

Liberty Christian at Anderson Prep, 1:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 2 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown Invitational, noon

Softball

Cowan at Alexandria, 10 a.m.

Horseshoe Classic at Pendleton Heights, 10 a.m.

Madison-Grant at Greenfield-Central, 10 a.m.

Wes-Del at Liberty Christian, 10 a.m.

Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 11 a.m.

Yorktown at Elwood, 11 a.m.

Track & Field (Boys/Girls)

Daleville at Wapahani Relays, 9 a.m.

Anderson Prep at Mohawk Invitational, 10 a.m.

Liberty Christian, Pendleton Heights at Muncie Burris Invitational, 10 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Franklin at Anderson (DH), noon

Lacrosse (Men)

Anderson at Spalding, 1 p.m.

Lacrosse (Women)

Transylvania at Anderson, 1 p.m.

Softball

Anderson at Franklin (DH), 1 p.m.

Track & Field (Men/Women)

Huntsman Family Invitational at Crawfordsville, 11:30 a.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1:05 p.m.

USL – Oakland Roots SC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 4 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 1 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1:05 p.m.

Monday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 6:05 p.m.

