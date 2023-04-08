HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Greenfield-Central at Lapel, 10 a.m.
Monroe Central at Alexandria, 10 a.m.
Anderson at Hamilton Heights, 11 a.m.
Delphi at Madison-Grant, 11 a.m.
Tri-Central at Elwood, 11 a.m.
Liberty Christian at Anderson Prep, 1:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 2 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown Invitational, noon
Softball
Cowan at Alexandria, 10 a.m.
Horseshoe Classic at Pendleton Heights, 10 a.m.
Madison-Grant at Greenfield-Central, 10 a.m.
Wes-Del at Liberty Christian, 10 a.m.
Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 11 a.m.
Yorktown at Elwood, 11 a.m.
Track & Field (Boys/Girls)
Daleville at Wapahani Relays, 9 a.m.
Anderson Prep at Mohawk Invitational, 10 a.m.
Liberty Christian, Pendleton Heights at Muncie Burris Invitational, 10 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Franklin at Anderson (DH), noon
Lacrosse (Men)
Anderson at Spalding, 1 p.m.
Lacrosse (Women)
Transylvania at Anderson, 1 p.m.
Softball
Anderson at Franklin (DH), 1 p.m.
Track & Field (Men/Women)
Huntsman Family Invitational at Crawfordsville, 11:30 a.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1:05 p.m.
USL – Oakland Roots SC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 4 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 1 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1:05 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 6:05 p.m.