HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Daleville at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Daleville at Cowan, 6 p.m.
Shenandoah at Knightstown, 6 p.m. (Henry County tourney)
Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament
at Alexandria
Lapel vs. Anderson, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights vs. Alexandria, 8 p.m.
at Elwood
Anderson Prep vs. Elwood, 6 p.m.
Frankton vs. Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Akron, 9 p.m.; Butler at Providence, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Villanova, 11:30 a.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ohio State at Indiana, noon; Louisville at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Purdue, noon
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Georgetown, 2 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 5 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.