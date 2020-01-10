LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Daleville at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Daleville at Cowan, 6 p.m.

Shenandoah at Knightstown, 6 p.m. (Henry County tourney)

Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament

at Alexandria

Lapel vs. Anderson, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights vs. Alexandria, 8 p.m.

at Elwood

Anderson Prep vs. Elwood, 6 p.m.

Frankton vs. Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Akron, 9 p.m.; Butler at Providence, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Villanova, 11:30 a.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ohio State at Indiana, noon; Louisville at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Purdue, noon

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Georgetown, 2 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 5 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

