HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Monroe Central at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at University, 7:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Metropolitan at Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Metropolitan at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Elwood at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NBA -- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Nebraska at Indiana, noon; Miami (Ohio) at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Pittsburgh at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Western Michigan at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 4:10 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Connecticut, noon; Ohio State at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Butler at Marquette, 3 p.m.

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Penn State at Indiana, 6 p.m.

