HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Liberty Christian at Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

Elwood at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

NBA – Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

ECHL – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.; Drake at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 7 p.m.; Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 5 p.m.; Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

