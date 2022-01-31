HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Liberty Christian at Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
Elwood at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NBA – Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.; Drake at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 7 p.m.; Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 5 p.m.; Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
