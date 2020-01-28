LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Cowan at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Guerin Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Providence Cristo Rey at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

Anderson at Warren Central, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Taylor at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Elwood at Tipton, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Rutgers, 8 p.m.; Butler at Georgetown, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA -- Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Kent State, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan State, 7 p.m.; Wisconsin at Indiana, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Xavier at Butler, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

