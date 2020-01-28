HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Cowan at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Guerin Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Providence Cristo Rey at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Anderson at Warren Central, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Taylor at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Elwood at Tipton, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Rutgers, 8 p.m.; Butler at Georgetown, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA -- Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Kent State, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan State, 7 p.m.; Wisconsin at Indiana, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Xavier at Butler, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
