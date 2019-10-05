HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
CIC Meet at Indiana Wesleyan, 9 a.m.
HHC Meet at New Palestine, 10 a.m.
MEC Meet at Blue River Valley, 10 a.m.
Lapel at Terre Haute South invite, 6:15 p.m.
Golf
State Finals
Lapel at Prairie View, TBA
Volleyball
Delaware County tourney at Wapahani, 11 a.m.
Henry County tourney at Tri, 4 p.m.
Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Football
Anderson at Hanover, 1:30 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Anderson at Transylvania, 4:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Anderson at Transylvania, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson at Transylvania, 2 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings at Mumbai, India, 9:30 a.m.
NCAA Football -- Purdue at Penn State, noon; Ball State at Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m.; Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
USL -- Memphis 901 at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
ECHL Preseason -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m.
MLB Postseason -- Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:10 p.m.
Monday
MLB Postseason -- Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, if necessary, 3:07 p.m.
Tuesday
No events scheduled
