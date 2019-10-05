HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

CIC Meet at Indiana Wesleyan, 9 a.m.

HHC Meet at New Palestine, 10 a.m.

MEC Meet at Blue River Valley, 10 a.m.

Lapel at Terre Haute South invite, 6:15 p.m.

Golf

State Finals

Lapel at Prairie View, TBA

Volleyball

Delaware County tourney at Wapahani, 11 a.m.

Henry County tourney at Tri, 4 p.m.

Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Football

Anderson at Hanover, 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Anderson at Transylvania, 4:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Anderson at Transylvania, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson at Transylvania, 2 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings at Mumbai, India, 9:30 a.m.

NCAA Football -- Purdue at Penn State, noon; Ball State at Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m.; Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

USL -- Memphis 901 at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

ECHL Preseason -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m.

MLB Postseason -- Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:10 p.m.

Monday

MLB Postseason -- Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, if necessary, 3:07 p.m.

Tuesday

No events scheduled

