LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Volleyball

Class 2A at Taylor

Blackford vs. Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.

Class 2A at Wapahani

Wapahani vs. Lapel, 6 p.m.

Alexandria vs. Winchester, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A at Cowan

Daleville vs. Cowan, 6 p.m.

Wes-Del vs. Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

No events scheduled

Friday

No events scheduled

Saturday

NCAA Football -- Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you