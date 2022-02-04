HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Sectionals
Class 4A at Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon vs. Anderson, 6 p.m.
New Palestine vs. Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A at Eastbrook
Madison-Grant vs. Winchester, 6 p.m.
Class 2A at Shenandoah
Shenandoah vs. Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A at Tri-Central
Daleville vs. Cowan, 6 p.m.
Anderson Prep vs. Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming & Diving
Sectional prelims at Hamilton Southeastern, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:10 p.m.
NBA – Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Toledo at Ball State, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Connecticut, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Bradley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois at Indiana, noon; St. John’s at Butler, noon; Michigan at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 3 p.m.; Indiana State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bowling Green at Ball State, 1 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 5:15 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Florida State, 2 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 3 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.