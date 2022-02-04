LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Sectionals

Class 4A at Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon vs. Anderson, 6 p.m.

New Palestine vs. Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A at Eastbrook

Madison-Grant vs. Winchester, 6 p.m.

Class 2A at Shenandoah

Shenandoah vs. Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A at Tri-Central

Daleville vs. Cowan, 6 p.m.

Anderson Prep vs. Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming & Diving

Sectional prelims at Hamilton Southeastern, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:10 p.m.

NBA – Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Toledo at Ball State, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Connecticut, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Bradley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois at Indiana, noon; St. John’s at Butler, noon; Michigan at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 3 p.m.; Indiana State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bowling Green at Ball State, 1 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 5:15 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Florida State, 2 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 3 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled

