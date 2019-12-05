LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Liberty Christian at Tri, 6 p.m.

Anderson Prep at University, 7:30 p.m.

Knightstown at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Jay County at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Alexandria at Guerin Catholic, 6 p.m.

Anderson, Muncie Central at Winchester, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Saturday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Florida at Butler, noon; IUPUI at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Kentucky at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; North Florida at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Kent State at Purdue, noon; Akron at Butler, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Connecticut, 4 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you