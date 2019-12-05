HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Liberty Christian at Tri, 6 p.m.
Anderson Prep at University, 7:30 p.m.
Knightstown at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Jay County at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Alexandria at Guerin Catholic, 6 p.m.
Anderson, Muncie Central at Winchester, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Florida at Butler, noon; IUPUI at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Kentucky at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; North Florida at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Kent State at Purdue, noon; Akron at Butler, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
