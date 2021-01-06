HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Tipton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament
Semifinals at Lapel
Pendleton Heights vs. Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel vs. Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.
Consolation at Anderson Prep
Alexandria vs. Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep vs. Anderson, 8 p.m.
Wrestling
Henry County championship at Knightstown, 9 a.m.
Anderson, New Castle at Muncie Central, 6 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Pendelton Heights, 6:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA -- Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Toledo at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- DePaul at Butler, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.; Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Michigan State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 4 p.m.; Ball State at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Kent State, noon; Butler at St. John’s, 2 p.m.
NFL Playoffs -- Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m.
