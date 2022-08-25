HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
North Central at Anderson, 4 p.m.
Daleville at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Wapahani, 4:30 p.m.
Madison County Boys Tennis Tournament
Alexandria at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Wapahani at Anderson Prep, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at Delta, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Wapahani, 5:30 p.m.
Richmond at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Shenandoah at New Palestine, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Delta at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Knightstown at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Tipton, 7 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.
Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
NFL Preseason – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL – San Antonio FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 1:35 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:08 p.m.
Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.