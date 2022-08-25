LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Girls)

North Central at Anderson, 4 p.m.

Daleville at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Wapahani, 4:30 p.m.

Madison County Boys Tennis Tournament

Alexandria at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Wapahani at Anderson Prep, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Anderson at Delta, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Wapahani, 5:30 p.m.

Richmond at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Shenandoah at New Palestine, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Delta at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Frankton at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Knightstown at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Tipton, 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.

Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

NFL Preseason – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 7:30 p.m.

Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

USL – San Antonio FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 1:35 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:08 p.m.

Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video