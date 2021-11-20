HIGH SCHOOLS
Girls Basketball
Elwood at Sheridan, noon
Providence Cristo Rey at Liberty Christian, 1 p.m.
Connersville at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Madison-Grant at Taylor Invitational, 8 a.m.
Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel at Elwood Invitational, 9 a.m.
Bronco Super Duals at Daleville, 9 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Heights Super Six, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Olivet at Anderson, 3 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson vs. Augustana at Springfield, Ohio, 2 p.m.
Swimming & Diving (Men/Women)
Anderson, Olivet at Manchester, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL -- Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA -- New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Butler at Marist, noon; Purdue at Northwestern, noon; Indiana State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- North Carolina at Purdue, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Austin Peay at Butler, noon; Indiana at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.; Dayton at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Massachusetts vs. Ball State at St. Petersburg, Florida, 2:30 p.m.; Louisiana at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Bryant at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler vs. Houston at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Marshall at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Jackson State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- SIU-Edwardsville at Butler, noon
