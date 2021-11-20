LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Girls Basketball

Elwood at Sheridan, noon

Providence Cristo Rey at Liberty Christian, 1 p.m.

Connersville at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Madison-Grant at Taylor Invitational, 8 a.m.

Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel at Elwood Invitational, 9 a.m.

Bronco Super Duals at Daleville, 9 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Heights Super Six, 9 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Olivet at Anderson, 3 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Anderson vs. Augustana at Springfield, Ohio, 2 p.m.

Swimming & Diving (Men/Women)

Anderson, Olivet at Manchester, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL -- Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA -- New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Butler at Marist, noon; Purdue at Northwestern, noon; Indiana State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- North Carolina at Purdue, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Austin Peay at Butler, noon; Indiana at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.; Dayton at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Massachusetts vs. Ball State at St. Petersburg, Florida, 2:30 p.m.; Louisiana at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Bryant at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler vs. Houston at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Marshall at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Jackson State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- SIU-Edwardsville at Butler, noon

