LOGO19 Coming Up

coming up

HIGH SCHOOLS Golf (Girls)

Frankton, Mississinewa at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Knightstown, Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Muncie Burris, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Anderson at Wapahani, 5 p.m.

Lawrence North at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Madison-Grant at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson Prep at Blackford, 6 p.m.

Daleville at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

Westfield at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD Monday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Angels, 4:07 p.m.

USL Championship – Indy Eleven at Memphis 901 FC, 8 p.m.

Thursday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

NFL Preseason – Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m.

WNBA – Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video