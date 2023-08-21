coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS Golf (Girls)
Frankton, Mississinewa at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Knightstown, Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Muncie Burris, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at Wapahani, 5 p.m.
Lawrence North at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Madison-Grant at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson Prep at Blackford, 6 p.m.
Daleville at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.
Westfield at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD Monday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Angels, 4:07 p.m.
USL Championship – Indy Eleven at Memphis 901 FC, 8 p.m.
Thursday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
NFL Preseason – Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m.
WNBA – Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.