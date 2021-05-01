HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Blue River Valley at Liberty Christian, 10 a.m.
Frankton at Cowan (DH), 10 a.m.
Anderson at Logansport (DH), 11 a.m.
Daleville at Connersville, 11 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at Lafayette Jeff, 11 a.m.
Monroe Central at Daleville, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Daleville at Delaware County championship, 8:30 a.m.
Henry County championship at Blue River Valley, 10 a.m.
Madison-Grant at Taylor Invitational, 11 a.m.
Grant 4 Baseball
at Madison-Grant
Oak Hill vs. Eastbrook, 9 a.m.
Madison-Grant vs. Mississinewa, 11 a.m.
Championship, 2 p.m.
Grant 4 Softball
at Madison-Grant
Oak Hill vs. Eastbrook, 10 a.m.
Madison-Grant vs. Mississinewa, 11:30 a.m.
Championship, 2 p.m.
Liberty Christian Softball Invitational
Liberty Christian vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury, 10 a.m.
Traders Point vs. Irvington Prep, 11:45 a.m.
Consolation, 1:30 p.m.
Championship, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Shenandoah at New Castle Invitational, 9 a.m.
Anderson at Marion, 10 a.m.
Track & Field (Girls)
Anderson at Muncie Central Invitational, 10 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Defiance at Anderson (DH), 1 p.m.
Golf (Men)
Anderson at HCAC Championships, 10 a.m.
Lacrosse (Men)
Anderson at Transylvania, 5 p.m.
Softball
Rose-Hulman at Anderson (DH), 1 p.m.
Tennis (Men/Women)
Anderson at Franklin, 10 a.m.
Track & Field (Men/Women)
Anderson at HCAC Outdoor Championships, 11 a.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
MLB -- Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 7:38 p.m.
