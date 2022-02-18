LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Anderson at Kokomo, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Deaf at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Waldron, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Weight classes 152-285, 11 a.m.

Weight classes 106-145, 7 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Manchester at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Orlando Solar Bears, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at St. John’s, 5 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Loyola (Illinois) at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Orlando Solar Bears, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.; Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Toledo, 2 p.m.; Iowa at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.; Rutgers at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue at Rutgers, 1 p.m.; Valparaiso at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Xavier at Butler, 7 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Ohio State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Drake, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Western Michigan at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.

