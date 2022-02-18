HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson at Kokomo, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana Deaf at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Waldron, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Weight classes 152-285, 11 a.m.
Weight classes 106-145, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Manchester at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Orlando Solar Bears, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at St. John’s, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Loyola (Illinois) at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Orlando Solar Bears, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.; Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Toledo, 2 p.m.; Iowa at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.; Rutgers at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue at Rutgers, 1 p.m.; Valparaiso at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Xavier at Butler, 7 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Ohio State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Drake, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Western Michigan at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.