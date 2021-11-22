Coming Up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Girls Basketball
Seton Catholic at Anderson Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Butler vs. Houston at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Marshall at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Jackson State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football — Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — SIU-Edwardsville at Butler, noon
Wednesday
NBA — Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Indiana State at Western Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Stanford vs. Indiana at Nassau, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m.; Purdue vs. West Virginia at St. Petersburg, Florida, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.