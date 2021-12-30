LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Fishers at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NCAA Football – Purdue vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tennessee, 3 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Drake, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Rutgers, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 6 p.m.

NBA – Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Creighton at Butler, 2 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football – Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame at Glendale, Arizona, 1 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Connecticut, 4 p.m.; Bowling Green at Ball State, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Iowa Heartlanders, 3 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Bradley at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Rutgers at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Duke, 2 p.m.; Maryland at Indiana, 3 p.m.

NFL – Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

