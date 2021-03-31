HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Frankton at Greenfield-Central, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Daleville at Seton Catholic, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.
Westfield at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Lapel at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Track & Field (Girls)
Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Anderson at Defiance, 4 p.m.
Soccer (Men)
Rose-Hulman at Anderson, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Anderson at Rose-Hulman, 7 p.m.
Softball
Franklin at Anderson (DH), 3 p.m.
Tennis (Men)
Marian at Anderson, 3 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA -- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 10:05 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Morehead State at Butler, 3 p.m.
