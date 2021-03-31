LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Frankton at Greenfield-Central, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 5:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Daleville at Seton Catholic, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.

Westfield at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Lapel at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Track & Field (Girls)

Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Anderson at Defiance, 4 p.m.

Soccer (Men)

Rose-Hulman at Anderson, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer (Women)

Anderson at Rose-Hulman, 7 p.m.

Softball

Franklin at Anderson (DH), 3 p.m.

Tennis (Men)

Marian at Anderson, 3 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NBA -- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 10:05 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Morehead State at Butler, 3 p.m.

