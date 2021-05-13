HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Alexandria at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Muncie Central at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Suburban Christian, 5:15 p.m.
Elwood at Eastbrook, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Noblesville at Anderson, 4 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 4 p.m.
Frankton at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Alexandria at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.
Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel at Delta, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Greenwood Christian, 5:30 p.m.
New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Elwood at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
New Castle at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel at Warren Central, 5 p.m.
Tipton at Alexandria, 5:15 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys)
HHC Championships at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Softball
Anderson vs. Mount St. Joseph at Lexington, Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.
Track & Field (Women)
Anderson at Dr. Keeler Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.
NBA -- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, Game 1, 3:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, Game 2, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 4:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, 8:40 p.m.
NBA -- Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers, TBD
Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 5 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, 7:08 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, TBD
Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
WNBA -- New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.