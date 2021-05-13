LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Muncie Central at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Suburban Christian, 5:15 p.m.

Elwood at Eastbrook, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Noblesville at Anderson, 4 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 4 p.m.

Frankton at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Alexandria at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.

Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Delta, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Greenwood Christian, 5:30 p.m.

New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Elwood at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

New Castle at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel at Warren Central, 5 p.m.

Tipton at Alexandria, 5:15 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys)

HHC Championships at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Softball

Anderson vs. Mount St. Joseph at Lexington, Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.

Track & Field (Women)

Anderson at Dr. Keeler Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.

NBA -- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, Game 1, 3:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, Game 2, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, 10:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 4:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, 8:40 p.m.

NBA -- Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers, TBD

Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 5 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, 7:08 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, TBD

Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

WNBA -- New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, 2 p.m.

