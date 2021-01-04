LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Shenandoah at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament

Alexandria at Pendleton Heights, 8 p.m.

Elwood at Frankton, 8 p.m.

Lapel at Anderson Prep, 8 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Anderson, 8 p.m.

Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament

Alexandria at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Elwood at Frankton, 6 p.m.

Lapel at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Anderson, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

NBA — Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Maryland at Indiana, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Indiana at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Nebraska at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA — Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Toledo at Ball State, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — DePaul at Butler, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.; Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Boston College, 8 p.m.

