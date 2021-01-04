Coming Up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Shenandoah at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament
Alexandria at Pendleton Heights, 8 p.m.
Elwood at Frankton, 8 p.m.
Lapel at Anderson Prep, 8 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Anderson, 8 p.m.
Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament
Alexandria at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Frankton, 6 p.m.
Lapel at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Anderson, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Maryland at Indiana, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Indiana at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Nebraska at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Toledo at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — DePaul at Butler, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.; Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Boston College, 8 p.m.
