HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Alexandria at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana Deaf at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Kokomo at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Waldron at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
State finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 11 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Hanover, 5 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Hanover at Anderson, 5 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Akron at Ball State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Indiana, noon; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Nebraska, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Buffalo at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 4 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Michigan State, TBD
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.