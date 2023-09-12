HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Anderson Prep, Shenandoah at New Castle Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Eastbrook, Tipton at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Monroe Central at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Greenwood Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel at Eastbrook, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Muncie Central at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Elwood at Northwestern, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Blackford, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Marion, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Alexandria at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.
Daleville at Blue River Valley, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Wapahani at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
Anderson at Wabash, 4 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 1:05 p.m.
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball – Butler at Wright State, 2 p.m.; Central Florida at Purdue, 8 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Volleyball – Indiana vs. Stetson at Coral Gables, Florida, 11 a.m.; Ball State at Western Kentucky, noon; Butler vs. Cincinnati at Dayton, Ohio, 2 p.m.; IUPUI at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Toledo at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Miami (Florida), 7 p.m.; Southern California at Purdue, 8 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.