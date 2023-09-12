LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Anderson Prep, Shenandoah at New Castle Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Eastbrook, Tipton at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Monroe Central at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Greenwood Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Eastbrook, 6 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Muncie Central at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Elwood at Northwestern, 6 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Marion, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Alexandria at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.

Daleville at Blue River Valley, 7 p.m.

Frankton at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Wapahani at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Soccer (Men)

Anderson at Wabash, 4 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 1:05 p.m.

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball – Butler at Wright State, 2 p.m.; Central Florida at Purdue, 8 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.

Friday

NCAA Volleyball – Indiana vs. Stetson at Coral Gables, Florida, 11 a.m.; Ball State at Western Kentucky, noon; Butler vs. Cincinnati at Dayton, Ohio, 2 p.m.; IUPUI at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Toledo at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Miami (Florida), 7 p.m.; Southern California at Purdue, 8 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.

