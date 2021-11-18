HIGH SCHOOLS
Swimming & Diving (Girls)
Hamilton Heights at Anderson, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State vs. Florida International at St. Petersburg, Florida, 8 p.m.; Indiana State vs. Old Dominion at Conway, South Carolina, 9:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Fordham at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL -- Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Weber State vs. Ball State at St. Petersburg, Florida, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL -- Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA -- New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Butler at Marist, noon; Purdue at Northwestern, noon; Indiana State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- North Carolina at Purdue, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Austin Peay at Butler, noon; Indiana at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.; Dayton at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Massachusetts vs. Ball State at St. Petersburg, Florida, 2:30 p.m.; Louisiana at Ball State, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Bryant at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
