HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana vs. Michigan at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.; Providence vs. Butler/Xavier winner at New York, noon; Ball State vs. Ohio at Cleveland, Ohio, 6:30 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech/Clemson winner at Brooklyn, New York, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Evansville vs. Indiana State at Moline, Illinois, 5 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois vs. Indiana/Michigan winner at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.; Big East semifinal at New York, 6:30 p.m.; MAC semifinal at Cleveland, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.; Purdue vs. Ohio State/Penn State/Minnesota winner at Indianapolis, 8:55 p.m.; ACC semifinal at Brooklyn, New York, 9:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State vs. Toledo at Cleveland, Ohio, 10 a.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten semifinal at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.; Big Ten semifinal at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.; Big East championship at New York, 6:30 p.m.; MAC championship at Cleveland, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.; ACC championship at Brooklyn, New York, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – MAC championship at Cleveland, Ohio, 11 a.m.
Sunday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten championship at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.