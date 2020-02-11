HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson Prep at Central Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Fishers at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Tri, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.
Diving (Girls)
Regional at Fort Wayne Southside, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Penn State at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.; Northern Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA -- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Xavier at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Iowa at Indiana, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at DePaul, 8 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.