coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS Wrestling
Pendleton Heights at Brebeuf Jesuit, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Illinois, noon; Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Toledo, 7 p.m.; Butler at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Creighton at Butler, 6 p.m.; Toledo at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Michigan State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.