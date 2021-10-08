HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Eastbrook at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Jay County at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Golf (Women)
HCAC Championships at Franklin
Volleyball
Anderson at Mount St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB -- ALDS: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 2:07 p.m.
NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football -- San Diego Toreros at Butler Bulldogs, noon; Western Illinois Leathernecks at Indiana State Sycamores, 1 p.m.; Ball State Cardinals at Western Michigan Broncos, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Virginia Tech Hokies, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 8:07 p.m.
USL -- Indy Eleven at Birmingham Legion FC, 5 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, TBD, if necessary
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.