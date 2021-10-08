LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Eastbrook at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Frankton at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Jay County at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Anderson, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Golf (Women)

HCAC Championships at Franklin

Volleyball

Anderson at Mount St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

MLB -- ALDS: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 2:07 p.m.

NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football -- San Diego Toreros at Butler Bulldogs, noon; Western Illinois Leathernecks at Indiana State Sycamores, 1 p.m.; Ball State Cardinals at Western Michigan Broncos, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Virginia Tech Hokies, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 8:07 p.m.

USL -- Indy Eleven at Birmingham Legion FC, 5 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, TBD, if necessary

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m.

