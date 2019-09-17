LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Alexandria, Anderson, Liberty Christian at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Golf

Elwood at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Knightstown at Anderson Prep, 5 p.m.

University at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.

Marion at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Anderson at Connersville, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Richmond at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Greenfield-Central, 5 p.m.

Blackford at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

International at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.

Alexandria at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Knightstown at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at University, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.

USL — Indy Eleven at Birmingham Legion, 8 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football — Connecticut at Indiana, noon; Ball State at North Carolina State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia, 8 p.m.

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday

NFL — Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

