HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Alexandria, Anderson, Liberty Christian at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Golf
Elwood at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Knightstown at Anderson Prep, 5 p.m.
University at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.
Marion at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at Connersville, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Richmond at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Greenfield-Central, 5 p.m.
Blackford at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
International at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.
Alexandria at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Knightstown at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at University, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.
USL — Indy Eleven at Birmingham Legion, 8 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football — Connecticut at Indiana, noon; Ball State at North Carolina State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia, 8 p.m.
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:10 p.m.
Sunday
NFL — Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
