HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Alexandria, Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian, Shenandoah at Randolph Southern Invitational, 8 a.m.

Anderson, Daleville, Elwood, Frankton, Madison-Grant, Pendleton Heights at Wildcat Classic at Indiana Wesleyan, 9 a.m.

Lapel at Maconaquah Invitational, 9 a.m.

Football

CIC Day at Ball State

Madison-Grant vs. Mississinewa, 10 a.m.

Alexandria vs. Blackford, 1 p.m.

Elwood vs. Frankton, 4 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Grant 4 at Walnut Creek, TBD

HHC Championship at Fall Creek, 1 p.m.

Lapel at Noblesville Invitational, 1:30 p.m.

Madison County Volleyball Tournament

at Elwood

Liberty Christian vs. Anderson, 9 a.m.

Liberty Christian/Anderson winner vs. Pendleton Heights, 10:15 a.m.

Madison-Grant vs. Anderson Prep, 10:15 a.m.

Lapel vs. Frankton, 11:15 a.m.

Alexandria vs. Elwood, 11:15 a.m.

Semifinals, 12:15 p.m.

Championship, 1:30 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Liberty Christian at Centerville, 10:30 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Westfield Invitational, 11 a.m.

Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Madison-Grant Invitational, 9 a.m.

Muncie Central, Richmond at Anderson, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Football

Lakeland at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.

Golf (Women)

Anderson at HCAC Preview

Soccer (Men)

Webster at Anderson, 3 p.m.

Soccer (Women)

Anderson at Wilmington, 2 p.m.

Tennis (Men/Women)

Anderson vs. Webster at Greenville, Illinois, 1 p.m.

Anderson at Greenville, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Greenville vs. Anderson at Cincinnati, Ohio, noon

Anderson at Mount St. Joseph, 2 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Indiana State Sycamores at Northwestern Wildcats, noon; Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 2:30 p.m.; Purdue Boilermakers at Connecticut Huskies, 3 p.m.; Ball State Cardinals at Penn State Nittany Lions, 3:30 p.m.; DePauw Tigers at Butler Bulldogs, 6 p.m.; Idaho Vandals at Indiana Hoosiers, 7:30 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1 p.m.

USL -- Sporting Kansas City II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

NFL -- Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

USL -- Chicago Fire FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m.

