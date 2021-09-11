HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Alexandria, Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian, Shenandoah at Randolph Southern Invitational, 8 a.m.
Anderson, Daleville, Elwood, Frankton, Madison-Grant, Pendleton Heights at Wildcat Classic at Indiana Wesleyan, 9 a.m.
Lapel at Maconaquah Invitational, 9 a.m.
Football
CIC Day at Ball State
Madison-Grant vs. Mississinewa, 10 a.m.
Alexandria vs. Blackford, 1 p.m.
Elwood vs. Frankton, 4 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Grant 4 at Walnut Creek, TBD
HHC Championship at Fall Creek, 1 p.m.
Lapel at Noblesville Invitational, 1:30 p.m.
Madison County Volleyball Tournament
at Elwood
Liberty Christian vs. Anderson, 9 a.m.
Liberty Christian/Anderson winner vs. Pendleton Heights, 10:15 a.m.
Madison-Grant vs. Anderson Prep, 10:15 a.m.
Lapel vs. Frankton, 11:15 a.m.
Alexandria vs. Elwood, 11:15 a.m.
Semifinals, 12:15 p.m.
Championship, 1:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Liberty Christian at Centerville, 10:30 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at Westfield Invitational, 11 a.m.
Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Madison-Grant Invitational, 9 a.m.
Muncie Central, Richmond at Anderson, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Football
Lakeland at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.
Golf (Women)
Anderson at HCAC Preview
Soccer (Men)
Webster at Anderson, 3 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Anderson at Wilmington, 2 p.m.
Tennis (Men/Women)
Anderson vs. Webster at Greenville, Illinois, 1 p.m.
Anderson at Greenville, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Greenville vs. Anderson at Cincinnati, Ohio, noon
Anderson at Mount St. Joseph, 2 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Indiana State Sycamores at Northwestern Wildcats, noon; Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 2:30 p.m.; Purdue Boilermakers at Connecticut Huskies, 3 p.m.; Ball State Cardinals at Penn State Nittany Lions, 3:30 p.m.; DePauw Tigers at Butler Bulldogs, 6 p.m.; Idaho Vandals at Indiana Hoosiers, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1 p.m.
USL -- Sporting Kansas City II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
NFL -- Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL -- Chicago Fire FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m.
