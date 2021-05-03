LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Yorktown, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Eastern, 5 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at New Castle, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Greenwood Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Richmond at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Westfield, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Anderson at Pendleton Heights, 4 p.m.

Frankton at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Tipton at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Warren Central at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel at Greenfield-Central, 5 p.m.

Western at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Track & Field

Monroe Central at Daleville, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 7:38 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 7:38 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

NBA -- Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

Thursday

International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 8:08 p.m.

MLB -- New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.

NBA -- Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

