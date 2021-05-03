HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Alexandria at Yorktown, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel at New Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Greenwood Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Richmond at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Westfield, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Anderson at Pendleton Heights, 4 p.m.
Frankton at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Tipton at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Warren Central at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel at Greenfield-Central, 5 p.m.
Western at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Track & Field
Monroe Central at Daleville, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 7:38 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday
International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 7:38 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
NBA -- Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
Thursday
International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
MLB -- New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.
NBA -- Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
