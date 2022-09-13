LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Anderson Prep, Shenandoah at New Castle Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Daleville at Monroe Central, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton, Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Greenwood Christian at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Anderson, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Anderson at Muncie Central, 6 p.m.

Lapel at Bethesda Christian, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Hagerstown, 4:30 p.m.

Blackford at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Lawrence Central at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Blue River Valley at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Eastbrook at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Wapahani, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Volleyball

Anderson at Albion, 6:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 12:35 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 11:35 a.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:45 p.m.

Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 12:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:45 p.m.

Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 12:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB – Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

