HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Anderson Prep, Shenandoah at New Castle Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Daleville at Monroe Central, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton, Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Greenwood Christian at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at Muncie Central, 6 p.m.
Lapel at Bethesda Christian, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Mississinewa at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Hagerstown, 4:30 p.m.
Blackford at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Lawrence Central at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Blue River Valley at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Eastbrook at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Mississinewa at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Wapahani, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Volleyball
Anderson at Albion, 6:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 12:35 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 11:35 a.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:45 p.m.
Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 12:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:45 p.m.
Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 12:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB – Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.