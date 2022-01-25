LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Daleville at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Guerin Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Anderson at Warren Central, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Providence Cristo Rey at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving (Boys)

Anderson at Hamilton Heights, 6 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Elwood at Tipton, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Missouri State at Indiana State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA – Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Creighton at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Penn State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Northern Illinois, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Friday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Villanova, noon

