HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 1:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Tipton, 7 p.m.

Delta at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Kalamazoo at Anderson, 3 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Anderson vs. TBD at Wilmington, Ohio, TBA

Football

Anderson at Manchester, 1:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NBA -- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Chicago State at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Troy at Indiana, 8 p.m.; Wofford at Butler, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Indiana at Penn State, noon; Navy at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Central Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Indiana State, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Jackson State at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Western Illinois at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Eastern Kentucky at Butler, 6 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Atlanta Gladiators, 2:05 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Presbyterian at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No events scheduled

