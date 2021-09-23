HIGH SCHOOLS
Soccer (Boys)
Muncie Burris at Anderson, 5:45 p.m.
Providence Cristo Rey at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Tipton at Frankton, 4:15 p.m.
New Castle at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Frankton at Muncie Burris, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Tri-Central, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Shenandoah at Hagerstown, 6 p.m.
Wapahani at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Blackford, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, Game 1, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, Game 2, 6:10 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 8:05 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 7:15 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Wisconsin Badgers, noon; Butler Bulldogs at St. Thomas Tommies, 1 p.m.; South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Indiana State Sycamores, 1 p.m.; Toledo Rockets at Ball State Cardinals, 2 p.m.; Illinois Fighting Illini at Purdue Boilermakers, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana Hoosiers at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 4:05 p.m.
USL -- Indy Eleven at OKC Energy FC, 6 p.m.
