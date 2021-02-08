HIGH SCHOOLS
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
Basketball (Boys)
Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson at Fishers, 7:30 p.m.
Central Christian at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Wells at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Tri at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Lapel at Roncalli, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Northern Illinois at Ball State, 2 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Duke, 4:30 p.m.; Ball State at Central Michigan, 5 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Marquette, 2 p.m.; Penn State at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Ohio at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Michigan at Purdue, 6 p.m.; Valparaiso at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
