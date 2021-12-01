HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Elwood at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Eastern at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Randolph Southern at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
University at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Lapel at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Southwood at Elwood, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA -- Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Western Illinois, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Loyola (Illinois), 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Georgia Tech at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Chicago State, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m.; North Carolina State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Nebraska at Indiana, noon; Miami (Ohio) at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Pittsburgh at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Western Michigan at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
