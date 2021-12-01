LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Elwood at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Eastern at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Randolph Southern at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

University at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Lapel at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Southwood at Elwood, 6:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA -- Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Western Illinois, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Loyola (Illinois), 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Georgia Tech at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Chicago State, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m.; North Carolina State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Nebraska at Indiana, noon; Miami (Ohio) at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Pittsburgh at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Western Michigan at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

