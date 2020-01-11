HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Northfield at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah vs. Blue River at Knightstown, 8 p.m. (Henry County)
Basketball (Girls)
Henry County championship at Knightstown, 6 p.m.
Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament
at Lapel
Pendleton Heights vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Lapel vs. Anderson, 8 p.m.
at Frankton
Anderson Prep vs. Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Frankton vs. Elwood, 8 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
NCC championships at Purdue, TBA
PAAC championships at Ball State, noon
Wrestling
Alexandria at Tipton Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lapel at Guerin Catholic Invitational, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Franklin at Anderson, 3 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Franklin at Anderson, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ohio State at Indiana, noon; Louisville at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Purdue, noon
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Georgetown, 2 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 5 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.