HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Northfield at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah vs. Blue River at Knightstown, 8 p.m. (Henry County)

Basketball (Girls)

Henry County championship at Knightstown, 6 p.m.

Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament

at Lapel

Pendleton Heights vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Lapel vs. Anderson, 8 p.m.

at Frankton

Anderson Prep vs. Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Frankton vs. Elwood, 8 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

NCC championships at Purdue, TBA

PAAC championships at Ball State, noon

Wrestling

Alexandria at Tipton Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lapel at Guerin Catholic Invitational, 9 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Franklin at Anderson, 3 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Franklin at Anderson, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ohio State at Indiana, noon; Louisville at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Purdue, noon

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Georgetown, 2 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 5 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.

