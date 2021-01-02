HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Eastern Hancock at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Fishers at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Elwood at Eastbrook, 1:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 1:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Daleville, 1:30 p.m.
Westfield at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wabash, 4:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NBA -- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Ole Miss vs. Indiana at Tampa, Florida, 12:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ohio at Ball State, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Carolina, 4 p.m.; Butler at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Missouri State, 6 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Loyola (Illinois), 2 p.m.; Bowling Green at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Missouri State, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
NFL -- Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Maryland at Indiana, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Nebraska at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, TBA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.