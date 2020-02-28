HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Blackford vs Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m. (Game played at Highland Middle School)
Elwood at Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Sectional at Noblesville, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson vs. Bluffton at Lexington, Ky., 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB Spring Training -- St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Oakland A’s vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m.
MLB Spring Training -- Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Toledo, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.; DePaul at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Central Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Ohio State at Purdue, 4 p.m.
ECHL -- Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
MLB Spring Training -- St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers at Phoenix, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Illinois, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Michigan, noon; Butler at Seton Hall, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Florida State, 2 p.m.
ECHL -- Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Indy Fuel, 3:05 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs, 8:05 p.m.
MLB Spring Training -- Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Oakland Athletics at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.