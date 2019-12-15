HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
NBA — Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Purdue at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — High Point at Butler, 2 p.m.; Purdue at South Carolina, 2 p.m.; Youngstown State at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Monday
NFL — Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday
NBA — Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Purdue at Ohio, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Western Kentucky at Purdue, noon; Ball State vs. Loyola Marymount at Albuquerque, N.M., 6:30 p.m.
