LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Soccer (Boys)

Sectional 8 at Fishers

Noblesville vs. Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Sectional 39 at Anderson Prep

Anderson Prep vs. Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Regional at Marion

Madison-Grant/Frankton winner vs. Jay County/Delta winner, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Grant 4 at Eastbrook, 5:30 p.m.

Guerin Catholic at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Monroe Central at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Soccer (Men)

Anderson at Rose-Hulman, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Women)

Rose-Hulman at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis (Women)

Anderson at Franklin, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Defiance at Anderson, 7 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 4:05 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.

NBA Preseason – Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m.

Friday

MLB Playoffs – TBD at St. Louis Cardinals, TBD

NBA Preseason – Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

MLB Playoffs – TBD at St. Louis Cardinals, TBD

NCAA Football – Michigan at Indiana, noon; Purdue at Maryland, noon; Dayton at Butler, 1 p.m.; North Dakota State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Central Michigan, 3:30 p.m.; BYU at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Trending Video