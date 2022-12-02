HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Daleville at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wes-Del, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Alexandria at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Swimming & Diving (Men/Women)
Anderson at Miami Invitational, 9 a.m.
Track & Field (Men)
Early Bird Open at Defiance, Ohio, 3 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Tulsa Oilers, 8:05 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Western Kentucky at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football – Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue vs. Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Syracuse at Notre Dame, noon; Indiana State at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.; Ball State at Duquesne, 2 p.m.; Tennessee Tech at Butler, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Tulsa Oilers, 5:05 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Minnesota at Purdue, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – DePaul at Butler, 2 p.m.; Illinois at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Connecticut at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Saint Louis at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan State, 7 p.m.