HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Daleville at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Wes-Del, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Alexandria at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Swimming & Diving (Men/Women)

Anderson at Miami Invitational, 9 a.m.

Track & Field (Men)

Early Bird Open at Defiance, Ohio, 3 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Tulsa Oilers, 8:05 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Western Kentucky at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 7 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football – Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue vs. Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Syracuse at Notre Dame, noon; Indiana State at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.; Ball State at Duquesne, 2 p.m.; Tennessee Tech at Butler, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Tulsa Oilers, 5:05 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Minnesota at Purdue, 5 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – DePaul at Butler, 2 p.m.; Illinois at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Connecticut at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.

NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.

Monday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Saint Louis at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

