HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Daleville, 4:15 p.m.
Anderson at Muncie Central, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple schools at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Lapel at Heritage Christian, 5 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Cowan at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Daleville at Hagerstown, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Marion, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Tri-Central, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Muncie Central, 6 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NFL preseason -- Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
