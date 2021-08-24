LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Girls)

Pendleton Heights at Daleville, 4:15 p.m.

Anderson at Muncie Central, 4:30 p.m.

Multiple schools at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Lapel at Heritage Christian, 5 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Cowan at Lapel, 6 p.m.

Daleville at Hagerstown, 6 p.m.

Elwood at Marion, 6 p.m.

Frankton at Tri-Central, 6 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Muncie Central, 6 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NFL preseason -- Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

