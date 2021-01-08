LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Blackford at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Cowan at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Henry County Girls Basketball Tournament

at Tri

Blue River Valley vs. Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

Knightstown vs. Tri, 7:30 p.m.

Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament

at Lapel

Frankton vs. Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights vs. Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.

at Anderson Prep

Elwood vs. Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Alexandria vs. Anderson, 8 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Saturday

NBA -- Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 4 p.m.; Ball State at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Kent State, noon; Butler at St. John’s, 2 p.m.

NFL Playoffs -- Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Maryland, noon; Wisconsin at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Seton Hall at Butler, 6 p.m.

