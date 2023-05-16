HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Daleville at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Tipton, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Yorktown at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.
Alexandria at Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Daleville at Blue River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m.
Knightstown at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Softball
Liberty Christian at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
South Adams at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Taylor at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field (Girls)
Sectional 8 at Kokomo, 5 p.m.
Sectional 16 at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Sectional 18 at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 a.m.
MLB – Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Friday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
WNBA – Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.