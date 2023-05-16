LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Daleville at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Tipton, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Yorktown at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.

Alexandria at Marion, 4:30 p.m.

Daleville at Blue River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 4:30 p.m.

Elwood at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m.

Knightstown at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Softball

Liberty Christian at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

South Adams at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Taylor at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field (Girls)

Sectional 8 at Kokomo, 5 p.m.

Sectional 16 at Marion, 5:30 p.m.

Sectional 18 at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 a.m.

MLB – Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

WNBA – Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

