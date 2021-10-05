HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Liberty Christian at University, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Sectionals
Class 3A at Hamilton Southeastern
Pendleton Heights vs. Muncie Central, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Regional at Marion
Lapel vs. Union City, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Lapel at Park Tudor, 5:30 p.m.
Frankton at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Marion, 6 p.m.
Traders Point Christian at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- NL Wild Card: St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- ALDS: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 4:07 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- ALDS: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 2:07 p.m.
NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.
