HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Liberty Christian at University, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Sectionals

Class 3A at Hamilton Southeastern

Pendleton Heights vs. Muncie Central, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Regional at Marion

Lapel vs. Union City, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Lapel at Park Tudor, 5:30 p.m.

Frankton at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Marion, 6 p.m.

Traders Point Christian at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- NL Wild Card: St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- ALDS: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 4:07 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- ALDS: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 2:07 p.m.

NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

