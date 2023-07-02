LOOK AHEAD
Monday
International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 7:05 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals 6:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday
International League -- Memphis Redbirds at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 6:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday
International League -- Memphis Redbirds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m.
Thursday
International League -- Memphis Redbirds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 1:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.;