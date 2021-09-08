HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Elwood at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Oak Hill at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Madison-Grant at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Marion at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.
Volleyball
Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 6 p.m.
Tri at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Union City at Daleville, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Women)
Anderson at Trine, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Trine at Anderson, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:30 p.m.
USL -- Indy Eleven at FC Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 3:37 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 7 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Indiana State Sycamores at Northwestern Wildcats, noon; Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 2:30 p.m.; Purdue Boilermakers at Connecticut Huskies, 3 p.m.; Ball State Cardinals at Penn State Nittany Lions, 3:30 p.m.; DePauw Tigers at Butler Bulldogs, 6 p.m.; Idaho Vandals at Indiana Hoosiers, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1 p.m.
USL -- Sporting Kansas City II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
