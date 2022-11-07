coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NBA – New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7:45 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – New Orleans at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Earlham at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Green Bay at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Morehead State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Saint Louis at Indiana State, 11 a.m.; Ball State at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.; Northern Illinois at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Football – Ball State at Toledo, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Milwaukee at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Vermont at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Chicago State at Butler, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Radford at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.; Bethune-Cookman at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Marshall at Purdue, 6 p.m.