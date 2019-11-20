HIGH SCHOOLS
Swimming & Diving (Girls)
Oak Hill at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Calvin at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Northern Kentucky at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Princeton at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Xavier at Ball State, 11:30 a.m.; IUPUI at Butler, 7 p.m.; Toledo at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Jacksonville Icemen, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Toledo at Notre Dame, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Morehead State at Butler, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Florida, 6 p.m.
ECHL -- Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Ball State at Kent State, noon; Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Howard at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Jacksonville State at Purdue, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Michigan, 1 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
